Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Up 28.3% in December

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,300 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 527,700 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPRB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 153,042 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 74,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 181,003 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.55. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.