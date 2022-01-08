SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

