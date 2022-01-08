Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce $3.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the highest is $4.24 billion. Square reported sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $17.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $18.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Square stock opened at $141.54 on Friday. Square has a one year low of $138.09 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.32. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 21.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.