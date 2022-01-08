Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.82

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 8625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

