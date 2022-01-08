SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $84.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.72.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.