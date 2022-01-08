St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Update

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the November 30th total of 662,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 381.7 days.

STJPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded St. James’s Place from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

St. James’s Place stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

