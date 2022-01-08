STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Separately, TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

STAA stock opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 179.72 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $78.15 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.79.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

