Stakenet 1-Day Volume Reaches $57,954.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.0911 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Stakenet has a market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $57,954.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.00328872 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008394 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002422 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000896 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009835 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 126,986,399 coins and its circulating supply is 123,447,362 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars.

