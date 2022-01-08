Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the November 30th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Star Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the third quarter valued at $132,000. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 30,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $409.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.52. Star Group has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $12.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.31%.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.