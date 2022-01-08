Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the November 30th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SGU traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 30,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. Star Group has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $409.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Star Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.