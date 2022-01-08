Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Starbucks by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 11,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 21,345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.69. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

