STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Hits Market Cap of $12.49 Million

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001583 BTC on major exchanges. STARSHIP has a market cap of $12.49 million and approximately $72,277.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00059980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00076013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.57 or 0.07674936 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00076266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,713.12 or 0.99933901 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007460 BTC.

STARSHIP Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

