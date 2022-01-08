State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,674 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $33,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 598.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.72. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

