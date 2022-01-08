State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $36.59 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $36,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 149,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $231.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.02. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $197.63 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

In other news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.08.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.