State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $39 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $38,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,984,000 after purchasing an additional 384,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after purchasing an additional 311,286 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.42.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $249.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $251.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.87.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.