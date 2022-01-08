State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $44.16 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,911 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of General Mills worth $44,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $68.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

