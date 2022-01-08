State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $53.89 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Workday worth $53,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Workday by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Workday by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $250.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,785.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,471,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 738,856 shares of company stock valued at $193,113,701. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.