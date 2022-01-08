State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $60,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $344.97 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.83.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $12,561,219.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

