State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,771 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $48,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $109.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day moving average of $116.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

