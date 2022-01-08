State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,386 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of DuPont de Nemours worth $52,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

