State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,033 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Okta worth $34,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 17.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 6.6% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $196.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.90. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.75 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.92.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,549 shares of company stock worth $18,964,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

