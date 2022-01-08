State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,041 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $43,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.59. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.