State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 24,966 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,966 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Carrier Global worth $56,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 38.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,475 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.8% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.48. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.