State Street Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

NYSE:STT opened at $101.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.36. State Street has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.