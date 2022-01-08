State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,213 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of State Street worth $38,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in State Street by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in State Street by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in State Street by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in State Street by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $101.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.36. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

