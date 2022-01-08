State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of State Street by 284.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,750,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,776,000 after purchasing an additional 994,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $101.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $102.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.36.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

