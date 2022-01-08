Stephens Increases Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $29.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.47.

Wendy’s stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

