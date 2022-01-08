STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $9,154,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,713,000 after acquiring an additional 168,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 162,778 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

NYSE:STM opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

