Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.50.

