Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 41,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $489.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

