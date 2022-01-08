Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Takes $86,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IMCB opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $73.03.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.