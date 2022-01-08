Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.98.

SRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Storm Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.29 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Storm Resources to C$6.28 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.98 and a 1-year high of C$6.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$767.72 million and a PE ratio of 92.21.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$85.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.00 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Hayden Darren Evans sold 632,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.28, for a total transaction of C$3,972,891.28.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

