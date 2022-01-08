Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Trading Up 30,775%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME)’s stock price rose 30,775% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

About Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

