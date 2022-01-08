Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 784,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares during the period. Summer Infant comprises about 4.7% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 36.17% of Summer Infant worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Shares of Summer Infant stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a positive return on equity of 40.99% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.