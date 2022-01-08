Summit Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 750 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $42,605,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in S&P Global by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $451.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $464.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.76. The company has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.60.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

