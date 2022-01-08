Summit Financial LLC Has $277,000 Stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 567.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 96,570 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 579.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 495,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 422,304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $33.10.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

