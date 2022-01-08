Summit Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $134.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

