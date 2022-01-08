Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $311,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,459,225 shares of company stock valued at $80,918,361.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

