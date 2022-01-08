Summit Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $61.48 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.