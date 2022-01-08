Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 13,000 Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.17% of Transcat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Transcat by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 60.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 26.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after purchasing an additional 163,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 63.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $87.76 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $659.87 million, a PE ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

