Summit Global Investments Invests $1.14 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,043,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,675,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $79,780,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY opened at $123.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average of $111.55. The company has a market capitalization of $150.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.