Summit Global Investments Invests $1.34 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after acquiring an additional 255,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,893,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after buying an additional 138,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,138,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $169.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

