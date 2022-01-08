Summit Global Investments Invests $523,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $145.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.16. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.89 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

