Summit Global Investments Invests $704,000 in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,585,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,197,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of EQC opened at $26.67 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

