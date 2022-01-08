Summit Global Investments Invests $969,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 134.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $12,240,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 4.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Linde by 26.6% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.67.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $338.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.40. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

