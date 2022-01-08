Summit Global Investments Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

NYSE AME opened at $145.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

