Summit Global Investments Makes New $935,000 Investment in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 133.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Sleep Number by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 96.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

SNBR stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $72.72 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

