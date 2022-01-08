Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 81,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.