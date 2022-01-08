Summit Global Investments Purchases New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,738,000 after acquiring an additional 98,247 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,723 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

