Summit Global Investments Purchases New Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 39.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 20.5% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.73.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

